BRIEF-Medpace Holdings says Medpace Limited Partnership entered into credit agreement
* Medpace Holdings Inc - on june 16, 2017, medpace limited partnership ( borrower) entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
May 30 1NKEMIA IUCT GROUP SA:
* SAYS ITS UNIT IUCT EMPREN BUYS 20.3 PERCENT STAKE OF PLASMIA BIOTECH FOR 200,000 EUROS
* SAYS ITS UNIT IUCT EMPREN REACHES STAKE OF 39.55 PERCENT IN PLASMIA BIOTECH AFTER ACQUISITION
* China Cord Blood Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017
* Molina Healthcare to enter Mississippi medicaid managed care market