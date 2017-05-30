May 30 1NKEMIA IUCT GROUP SA:

* SAYS ITS UNIT IUCT EMPREN BUYS 20.3 PERCENT STAKE OF PLASMIA BIOTECH FOR 200,000 EUROS

* SAYS ITS UNIT IUCT EMPREN REACHES STAKE OF 39.55 PERCENT IN PLASMIA BIOTECH AFTER ACQUISITION Source text: bit.ly/2rB6U52 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)