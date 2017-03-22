BRIEF-Virbac signs a research agreement with Bio-Gene
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 22 1nkemia IUCT Group SA:
* Says the European Patent Office has granted the company the "Process for Manufacturing Biofuels" patent for China and Colombia, valid until 2033 Source text: bit.ly/2nJXdzm
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Medovex Corporation receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX(tm) system
KAMPALA, June 16 Uganda is planning to send about 1,000 medical workers to Libya, an official said on Friday, a plan criticised by health activists who believe it would further weaken the country's struggling health care system.