BRIEF-Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy says to reconsider splitting of shares in the ratio of 1:10
* Says to reconsider splitting of shares in the ratio of 1:10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 1st Constitution Bancorp:
* 1st Constitution -on March 16, form 10-K for FY 2016 of co was inadvertently filed with U.S. SEC without proper authorization from co's accounting firm
* 1st Constitution says 10-k filed without proper authorization for inclusion of auditor's reports on financial statements contained in original filing
* 1st Constitution -was notified by auditor that disclosure should be made or action should be taken to prevent future reliance on financial statements
* 1st Constitution Bancorp - financial statements contained in original filing should not be relied upon
* 1st Constitution Bancorp - company will file an amendment to original filing with SEC after proper authorization has been received from auditor Source text: (bit.ly/2n5N2DR) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
BERLIN, June 15 Germany continued its push against European Central Bank policy on Thursday, when a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives asserted the ECB has damaged the European project with its bond buying programme and could only regain trust by scaling back its ultra-loose monetary policy.