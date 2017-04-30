BRIEF-Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, said it would launch a share buyback on Thursday, offering 27 pesos per share after agreeing to a takeover by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, the company said on Wednesday.
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals