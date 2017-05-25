May 25 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc
:
* Reaches agreement in principle with lenders and
bondholders on comprehensive debt restructuring that includes
new equity investment and would reduce long-term net debt by
over $500 million
* During the chapter 11 process company expects to operate
its business in the ordinary course, without disruption
* Parties intend to implement the balance sheet
restructuring through a chapter 11 process
* In conjunction with chapter 11 filing, some of co's senior
lenders committed to provide up to $75 million in capital
through dip financing
* On May 25, co and some of its U.S. Affiliates filed
voluntary chapter 11 petitions to restructure in U.S. Bankruptcy
court
* Company's non-U.S. Subsidiaries were not included in the
filing and are unaffected by the chapter 11 process
* "Intend to use the chapter 11 process to resolve certain
legacy litigation liabilities that have been a source of
uncertainty"
* $75 million in new cash infusion will be used by the
company to pay off any borrowings under the dip facility in full
* Asked court to approve payment of all employee wages,
salaries in ordinary course of business, expects court to
approve request
