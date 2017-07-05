BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Inc enters into a second amendment to its credit agreement
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc- on July 5 entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement dated June 22, 2016
July 5 21vianet Group Inc
* 21vianet Group Inc says to issue senior notes
* 21Vianet Group Inc - Intends to conduct an international offering of USD-denominated senior notes
* 21Vianet Group Inc - Notes will benefit from a letter of support provided by TUS-Holdings Co Ltd and are expected to be unrated
* 21Vianet Group Inc - Intends to use net proceeds from proposed offering to refinance its outstanding indebtedness, fund future capital needs Source text: (bit.ly/2sMszDC) Further company coverage:
* Neophotonics -on June 29,entered into twelfth amendment to credit agreement to that certain revolving credit, term loan agreement dated March 21,2013
* Dissent in Polish central bank may mean earlier hike * Zloty leads rise in CEE currencies * Hawkish ECB minutes could put pressure on CEE asset prices * German yield rise may curb demand at Hungarian auction By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 6 Central European currencies firmed on Thursday but there was some reticence after the Polish central bank governor reiterated his view that rates would not start to rise from record low levels this year or next. There