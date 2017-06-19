June 19 22nd Century Group Inc:
* 22nd Century - entered into warrant exercise agreements
with all of holders of outstanding warrants to purchase up to 7
million shares of common stock at $1.00/share
* 22nd Century - entered into exercise agreements with
exercising holders of outstanding warrants to purchase up to 4.3
million shares of common stock for $1.45/share
* 22nd Century - expects to receive gross proceeds before
expenses of about $13.2 million from exercise of all of original
warrants by August 21, 2017
Source text: (bit.ly/2shnGVU)
