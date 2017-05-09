BRIEF-Humana Inc says increased size of its commercial paper program
* Humana Inc - on June 15, co increased the size of its commercial paper program
May 9 22nd Century Group Inc
* 22Nd Century raises 2017 revenue projection to $16million – another record year
* 22Nd Century Group - unit recently entered into substantial new manufacturing agreements for production of filtered cigars and other tobacco products
* 22Nd Century Group - in 2018, 22nd Century anticipates total revenues will significantly exceed $20 million and co's factory will be cash flow positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 19 Major U.S. technology company chief executives sat down with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and other top Trump administration officials on Monday before meeting with the president on cutting government waste and improving information technology services.
June 19 Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co trader at the center of the "London Whale" trading scandal, has accused the Wall Street bank's Chief Executive James Dimon of laying the ground for the $6.2 billion loss.