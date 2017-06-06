June 6 22nd Century Group Inc :

* 22nd Century produces non-GMO very low nicotine tobacco​

* Non-GMO tobacco varieties will open new markets worldwide​

* Anticipates having commercial quantities of seed for non-gmo varieties by 2018​

* Says in contact with marketers and distributors in countries with gmo restrictions (Japan, India, and Korea) to facilitate import of products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: