BRIEF-Investar Holding reports acquisition approvals
May 2 2u Inc:
* 2U Inc to acquire Getsmarter
* 2U Inc - 2U will acquire Getsmarter in all-cash transaction for approximately $103 million
* 2U Inc - deal includes an earn-out payment of up to $20 million in cash
* Says expects transaction to be neutral to adjusted net income per share for 2017
* 2U Inc - because of expense items, transaction-related stock compensation expense, co expects deal to be dilutive to net income per share in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye