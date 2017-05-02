BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 360 Capital Group Ltd:
* Purchase of 19.8% stake in AJD
* Purchased a 19.8% stake in Asia Pacific Data Centre Group for approximately $35.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials