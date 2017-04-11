UPDATE 2-South Africa's resources stocks weaken after release of mining charter
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South African assets fell on Thursday, with mining stocks the hardest hit after the government revamped the sector's ownership rules.
April 11 360 Capital Total Return Fund
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
* Placement to raise $5.3 million
* Undertaking a 1- for-1 non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise further gross proceeds of $35.3 million
* Offer price under equity raising is $1.15 per new stapled units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South African assets fell on Thursday, with mining stocks the hardest hit after the government revamped the sector's ownership rules.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints seeking to recover about $540 million in funds taken from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund, the latest legal action tied to alleged money-laundering at the scandal-tainted fund.
PARIS, June 15 Renault-Nissan has no current plans to introduce an additional bonus scheme for executives at the carmaking alliance, Chairman Carlos Ghosn said on Thursday.