UPDATE 1-China's JD.com to invest $397 mln in UK fashion retailer Farfetch
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
June 14 3d Systems Corp
* 3D Systems announces new certified partner program to accelerate its industry-leading precision healthcare offering for medical device manufacturing
* 3D Systems Corp- RMS Company named first certified medical device manufacturing partner
* 3D Systems Corp- as part of new certification process, RMS has validated its PROX DMP 320 printer, materials and critical support processes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote