UPDATE 1-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
March 29 3D Systems Corp
* CEO Vyomesh Joshi's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2nN5eCN] Further company coverage:
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: