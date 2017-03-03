UPDATE 1-As Brexit talks loom, UK PM May scrambles for deal to stay in power
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster comments, protests)
March 3 3i Group Plc:
* 3i and LDC sell stakes in MKM Building Supplies to Bain Capital
* Management will retain a significant shareholding in the business
* Proceeds to 3i from today's transaction will be c.70 mln stg, and including 11 mln stg received by 3i since 2006, represent a 5.9x money multiple
* 3i's proceeds represent a 17 pct uplift over book value at Dec. 31, 2016 and 31 pct as at March 31, 2016
* Rothschild acted as lead adviser to the selling shareholders and Addleshaw Goddard, as legal adviser
* The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals
* Subject to these approvals, the deal is expected to complete by May 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Brexit priority should be jobs, growth -Hammond (Adds Foster comments, protests)
PARIS, June 16 Safran and its U.S. partner General Electric are would be willing to provide engines should Boeing go ahead with a new middle of market jet, the head of Safran's aircraft engine business said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 The Federal Reserve will give banks more details on how it conducts annual stress tests, including extra information on the qualitative part of the tests, when it publishes the results later this month, Chair Janet Yellen said in a letter to Blaine Luetkemeyer, chairman of the subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit.