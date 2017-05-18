UPDATE 1-France's Orange to cut stake in BT Group
PARIS, June 19 French telecoms company Orange plans to reduce its stake in British rival BT Group from 4 percent to as little as 1.33 percent, it said on Monday.
May 18 3i Group Plc
* 3i Group PLC announces full year results to March 31, 2017
* Final dividend 18.5 pence per share
* Total dividend 26.5 pence per share
* Total return of 1,592 million pounds ($2.06 billion) or 36 percent and net asset value per share of 604 pence (31 march 2016: 463 pence)
* Disposals and refinancings in private equity generated 982 million pounds of proceeds Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7717 pounds) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium comprising Capricorn Energy, a subsidiary of Britain's Cairn Energy, and Citla Energy won a close contest to secure the ninth shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.
ESTORIL, Portugal, June 19 The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.