May 18 3i Group Plc

* 3i Group PLC announces full year results to March 31, 2017

* Final dividend 18.5 pence per share

* Total dividend 26.5 pence per share

* Total return of 1,592 million pounds ($2.06 billion) or 36 percent and net asset value per share of 604 pence (31 march 2016: 463 pence)

* Disposals and refinancings in private equity generated 982 million pounds of proceeds Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7717 pounds) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)