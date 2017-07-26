FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-3i group Q1 performance update
#Breaking City News
July 26, 2017 / 6:07 AM / in a day

BRIEF-3i group Q1 performance update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - 3i Group Plc

* Nav per share of 628 pence and total return of 4.1 pct at 30 June 2017

* A busy start to year with four new private equity investments and good portfolio

* Successful close of two new infrastructure funds, 3i managed infrastructure acquisitions fund and 3i European operational projects fund

* Generated total cash proceeds of 107 million pounds ($139.38 million)in quarter from full realisations of MKM and Dphone at uplifts of 3 percent and 30 percent respectively

* Continued weakening of sterling against euro following UK general election in June 2017 contributed to a total foreign exchange gain in quarter of 68 million pounds.

* "This was another good quarter for 3i and our portfolio of international investments is performing well against an improving economic backdrop," said Simon Borrows, Chief Executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7677 pounds) (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)

