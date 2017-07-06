MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 3i Infrastructure Plc:
* Portfolio overall continues to perform in line with expectations for period to 30 June 2017
* Portfolio income totalled 20.8 million stg in period
* Company will pay final dividend for FY17 of 3.775 pence per share on 10 July 2017
* At 30 June 2017, company had 47.2 million stg of cash and had drawn 151.1 million stg on its RCF
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing