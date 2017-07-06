July 6 3i Infrastructure Plc:

* Portfolio overall continues to perform in line with expectations for period to 30 June 2017

* Portfolio income totalled 20.8 million stg in period

* Company will pay final dividend for FY17 of 3.775 pence per share on 10 July 2017

* At 30 June 2017, company had 47.2 million stg of cash and had drawn 151.1 million stg on its RCF