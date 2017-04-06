April 6 3m Co

* 3M files lawsuit against K2 concepts and phoenix automotive refinishing for patent, trademark, and copyright infringement

* 3M co-suit alleges certain automotive painting spray gun cup products made by phoenix in china infringe seven 3m patents directed to co's pps technology

* 3M co - suit also alleges that phoenix's marketing materials for the same spray gun cup products infringe 3m's registered copyright and trademarks