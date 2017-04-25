April 25 3M Co:
* 3M delivers first-quarter sales of $7.7 billion and
earnings of $2.16 per share; company raises its full-year 2017
outlook
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.16
* Q1 sales $7.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.47 billion
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $8.70 to $9.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* 3M co - foreign currency translation decreased sales by
0.5 percent in quarter
* 3M co says company now forecasts organic local-currency
sales growth to be 2 to 5 percent in 2017
* 3M co says affirmed its free cash flow expectation of 95
to 105 percent for 2017
* Qtrly organic local-currency sales increased 4.6 percent
while divestitures reduced sales by 0.4 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.63 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
