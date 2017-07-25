FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-3M reports Q2 EPS $2.58
July 25, 2017 / 11:56 AM / in a day

BRIEF-3M reports Q2 EPS $2.58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - 3m Co

* 3M delivers second-quarter sales of $7.8 billion and earnings of $2.58 per share; company updates its 2017 outlook

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $2.58

* Q2 sales $7.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.86 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 3M co says updated 2017 full-year outlook: GAAP eps of $8.80 to $9.05 versus $8.70 to $9.05, previously

* Qtrly organic local-currency sales increased 3.5 percent while divestitures reduced sales by 1.0 percent

* ‍Now forecasts organic local-currency sales growth to be 3 to 5 percent for 2017​

* Says foreign currency translation decreased sales by 0.6 percent in quarter

* Qtrly industrial sales of $2.7 billion, up 2.5 percent in U.S. Dollars

* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total sales grew 8.3 percent in Asia Pacific Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

