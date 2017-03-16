UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
March 16 3M Co
* 3M to acquire Scott Safety from Johnson Controls
* 3M Co - total enterprise value of $2.0 billion
* 3M Co - 3M will finance transaction through a combination of cash and debt
* 3M Co - on a GAAP reported basis, 3M estimates acquisition to be $0.10 dilutive to earnings in first 12 months following completion of transaction
* 3M Co - 3M estimates acquisition to be $0.10 accretive to earnings over same period
* 3M Co - excluding purchase accounting adjustments and anticipated one-time expenses , estimates acquisition to be $0.10 accretive to earnings
* 3M Co - Citi and Goldman Sachs & Co. acted as financial advisors to 3M and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton Llp acted as legal counsel to 3M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.
June 16 Fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders for a deal to trim its $2 billion debt load and end intellectual property litigation, people familiar with the matter said Friday.