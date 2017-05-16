BRIEF-Sacyr to build a hospital of Acuna in Mexico for 21 million euros
* TO BUILD THE HOSPITAL OF ACUÑA, MEXICO FOR 21 MILLION EUROS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 3sbio Inc
* Enters distribution and promotion agreement with two subsidiaries of Eli Lilly and co for distribution and promotion of insulin products
* Co has been granted exclusive right of distribution and promotion of Humulin, an insulin product of Lilly, in China from July 1, 2017
* 3Sbio will establish a marketing and promotion team which will cover a wide array of diabetes products, including Humulin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
* U.S. Department of Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon