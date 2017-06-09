BRIEF-Regeneron details royalty agreement with Novartis for canakinumab
June 9 3SBio Inc
* TPIAO, one of products of group, has been granted approval for drug clinical trials for additional indications issued by china food and drug administration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co - partnering with solairedirect, subsidiary of engie, to equip its plants with 140 mw of lv5 1-mw solar inverters Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sXXMrZ) Further company coverage:
* IN Q2 OF 2017, THEREFORE, COMPANY WILL RECORD THIS RISK ACCORDINGLY, WHICH WILL WEIGH GROUP NET PROFIT AFTER TAX