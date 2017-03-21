BRIEF-MediRatt gets new international investment
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT
March 21 3sbio Inc
* Chairman of co entered into a share purchase agreement with CS Sunshine Investment Limited
* Lou Jing agreed to purchase, and seller agreed to sell 41.7 million shares of company, representing approximately 1.65% of total issued share capital of co
* Sale price at hk$9.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding
ZURICH, June 16 Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline company spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, made their market debut at 10 Swiss francs per share on Friday.