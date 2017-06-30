UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 304Cs Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it sold entire shares (100 percent voting power) of its wholly owned unit Claytondynamics Inc to an employee of Claytondynamics, for 101 million yen, on June 29
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Gms9M8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources