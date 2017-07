July 18 (Reuters) - 4SC AG:

* ‍Licenses kv1.3 Inhibitors to Maruho​

* ‍4SC ELIGIBLE FOR UPFRONT AND MILESTONE PAYMENTS TOTALING UP TO EUR 103 MILLION​

* ‍4SC ALSO ELIGIBLE FOR COMMERCIAL MILESTONES TOTALING UP TO AN ADDITIONAL EUR 105 MILLION AND SINGLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON COMMERCIAL SALES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)