BRIEF-Hunan Hansen Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 23
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
March 29 4SC AG:
* 4SC's cash balance/funds amounted to 11,333 thousand euros ($12.25 million) as of 31 December 2016, compared with 22,794 thousand euros as of 31 December 2015
* Throughout 2017, expects to make significant progress and further enhance value of 4SC through out-licensing deals of further non-core assets
* 2017 outlook: initiate two phase II studies of 4SC-202 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9254 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
June 15 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.