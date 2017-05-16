May 16 4SC AG:

* ANNOUNCED AN UPDATED DEVELOPMENT PLAN AND INTENTION TO RAISE NEW CAPITAL TO FUND FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF 4SC'S LEAD DRUG CANDIDATES RESMINOSTAT, 4SC-202 AND 4SC-208 UNTIL EARLY 2020

* TO THIS END, IN 2017, 4SC INTENDS BOTH TO INITIATE A PHASE II STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED MELANOMA AND TO SUPPORT A FURTHER PHASE II STUDY IN PRE-TREATED PATIENTS WITH MICROSATELLITE-STABLE GASTROINTESTINAL CANCERS

* PLANS COMPLETE FORMAL PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF 4SC-208 WITH AIM OF STARTING PHASE I/II CLINICAL TESTING IN EARLY 2019