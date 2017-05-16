UPDATE 1-Canada's CDPQ and GE to form $2 bln aircraft financing platform
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
May 16 4SC AG:
* ANNOUNCED AN UPDATED DEVELOPMENT PLAN AND INTENTION TO RAISE NEW CAPITAL TO FUND FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF 4SC'S LEAD DRUG CANDIDATES RESMINOSTAT, 4SC-202 AND 4SC-208 UNTIL EARLY 2020
* TO THIS END, IN 2017, 4SC INTENDS BOTH TO INITIATE A PHASE II STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED MELANOMA AND TO SUPPORT A FURTHER PHASE II STUDY IN PRE-TREATED PATIENTS WITH MICROSATELLITE-STABLE GASTROINTESTINAL CANCERS
PLANS COMPLETE FORMAL PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF 4SC-208 WITH AIM OF STARTING PHASE I/II CLINICAL TESTING IN EARLY 2019
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would halt a late-stage study of its drug to treat old patients with acute myeloid leukemia, a form of blood cancer, due to safety concerns.
* Surgery Partners Inc - on June 19, co's unit intends to raise $335 million in gross proceeds through an offering of senior notes due 2025 - SEC filing