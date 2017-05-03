BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 4SC AG:
* Progress update on pivotal RESMAIN study of resminostat in CTCL at 13th congress of the EADO
* Top line results expected in early 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.