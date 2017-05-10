May 10 500.Com Ltd:

* 500.com limited announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 revenue RMB 18.4 million versus RMB 2.2 million

* Qtrly basic and diluted losses per ads were RMB1.52 and RMB1.52, respectively.

* Qtrly non-GAAP basic and diluted losses per ADS were RMB0.82 and RMB0.82, respectively

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: