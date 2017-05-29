May 29 500.Com Ltd:

* 500.Com Limited announces acquisition of shares of Melcolot Limited

* 500.Com Ltd says total consideration for sale shares is about HK$322.2 million (US$41.3 million), equivalent to approximately HK$0.252 per sale share.

* 500.com -entered share purchase agreement to purchase from Melco Lottventures Holdings Ltd an aggregate of 1.28 billion shares of Melcolot Ltd