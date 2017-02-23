UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 500.Com Ltd :
* 500.com Limited announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
* Q4 revenue RMB 7.5 million
* Quarterly basic and diluted losses per ADS were RMB 0.14
* Suspension of our online lottery sales operations materially and adversely impacted our financial results for Q4 of 2016
* Quarterly non-gaap basic and diluted income per ADS were RMB 0.67 and RMB 0.65 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources