BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 51job Inc
* 51job Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share RMB 3.61
* Q4 earnings per share RMB 3.45
* Q4 revenue rose 13.6 percent to RMB 694.2 million
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share RMB 2.55 to RMB 2.75 excluding items
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue RMB 595 million to RMB 615 million
* 51job Inc says Q4 2016 total revenues increased 13.6% over Q4 2015 to US$100.0 million
* 51job Inc qtrly fully diluted earnings per share were us$0.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V