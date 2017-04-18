BRIEF-Shimamura Co consolidated operating profit for quarter ended in May likely fell 9 pct - Nikkei
* Shimamura Co Ltd consolidated operating profit for the quarter ended in may likely fell 9% on the year to about 11 billion yen - Nikkei
April 17 58.Com Inc
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
* Tencent will invest US$200 million in cash and additional business resources into new business group for a minority equity ownership
* 58.com will continue its direct traffic and other business support to Zhuan Zhuan entities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
* AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $10 MILLION