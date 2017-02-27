Feb 27 58.Com Inc:
* 58.Com reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
unaudited financial results
* Q4 revenue rose 28.5 percent to RMB 2.095 billion
* 58.Com Inc qtrly total revenues were US$306.6 million, a
28.5% increase
* Qtrly diluted losses per ADS attributable to ordinary
shareholders were US$0.136
* Qtrly non-gaap diluted losses per ADS attributable to
ordinary shareholders were US$0.005
* 58.Com Inc - total revenues for Q1 of 2017 are expected to
be between RMB1,785 million and RMB1,855 million, or US$255.0
million and US$265.0 million
* Q1 revenue view $257.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $302.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues were US$306.6 million representing an
increase of 28.5%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: