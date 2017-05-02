French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 5n Plus Inc
* 5N Plus reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Revenue for Q1 2017 reached $60.9 million compared to $63.9 million for Q1 2016
* 5N Plus Inc - Reaffirmed its guidance for 2017 as per strategic plan
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $61.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: