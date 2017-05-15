UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 888 Holdings Plc:
* UK's gambling commission (UKGC) is conducting review of manner in which licensee has carried on its licensed activities to ensure compliance with UKGC operating licence held by licensee
* Review has been initiated to assess certain measures that licensee employs to ensure social responsibility to its customers
* Licensee will be proactively engaged in a cooperative and collaborative manner with UKGC throughout this review
* Company will make a further announcement as and when appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources