UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 888 Holdings Plc:
* Fy pretax profit rose 82 percent to 59.2 million usd
* Fy revenue 520.8 million usd
* Fy revenue increased 13 pct to us$520.8 million (2015: us$462.1 million); on a constant currency basis* revenue increased 18 pct
* Fy b2c revenue increased 15 pct to us$460.2 million (2015: us$399.4 million); on a constant currency basis b2c revenue increased 20 pct
* Fy casino revenue increased 21 pct to us$279.3 million (2015: us$230.6 million); on a constant currency basis casino revenue increased 26 pct
* Fy adjusted ebitda* increased 12 pct to us$90.2 million (2015: us$80.6 million); on a constant currency basis adjusted ebitda increased 24 pct to us$100 million
* Current trading since start of year remains healthy with average daily revenue more than 11 pct above previous year at constant currency.
* Recommending a final dividend of 5.1¢ per share and additional one-off 10.5¢ per share bringing total for year to 19.4¢ per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources