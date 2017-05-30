UPDATE 1-Oracle beats profit estimates on cloud push, shares jump
June 21 Oracle Corp's quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as the business software maker's big push towards cloud-based products and services paid off.
May 31 9 Spokes International Ltd:
* FY revenue from operating activities NZ$1.2 million versus NZ$710,000
* FY net loss for period, attributable to members NZ$14.1 million versus loss of NZ$5.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Oracle Corp's quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as the business software maker's big push towards cloud-based products and services paid off.
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges
* Mitek names SaaS veteran Jeff Davison as chief financial officer