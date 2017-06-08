UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 99 Cents Only Stores:
* 99 cents only stores reports strong first quarter fiscal 2018 results
* Q1 sales rose 6.7 percent to $547.5 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 6.9 percent
* 99 cents only stores- for fiscal 2018 sees capital expenditures of approximately $53-$58 million
* 99 cents only stores sees year-over-year decrease in net loss and an increase in adjusted EBITDA over same period for fiscal 2018
* Is reiterating following previously issued outlook for fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources