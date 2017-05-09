BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 A-mark Precious Metals Inc
* A-Mark precious metals reports fiscal third quarter and nine month 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 revenue $1.73 billion
* A-Mark Precious Metals Inc qtrly gold ounces sold decreased 13% to 579,000 ounces from 662,000 for three months ended march 31, 2016
* A-Mark Precious Metals Inc qtrly silver ounces sold decreased 23% to 20.9 million ounces from 27.3 million ounces for three months ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia