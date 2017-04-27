BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 A. O. Smith Corp:
* A. O. Smith reports 19 percent earnings growth on 16 percent increase in sales
* Quarterly sales rose 16 percent
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.03 to $2.09 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Qtrly net sales $ 740.0 million versus $ 636.9 million
* A. O. Smith Corp - increased midpoint of full-year earnings per share guidance by $0.03 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $699.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* A. O. Smith Corp - "optimistic we will grow revenues between nine and 10 percent" for 2017
* A. O. Smith Corp - "strength of both u.s. Water heater industry and our consumer product demand in china is encouraging" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer