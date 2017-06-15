BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics says Merck will sponsor and fund initial trials of their combo drug study
* Leap Therapeutics - under agreement with unit of Merck, Co to sponsor and fund phase i/ii clinical trials of combination of dkn-01 and keytruda(reg)
June 15 A1M PHARMA AB:
* STARTS TRADING ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH ON JUNE 20 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2rzWpdO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Leap Therapeutics - under agreement with unit of Merck, Co to sponsor and fund phase i/ii clinical trials of combination of dkn-01 and keytruda(reg)
WASHINGTON, June 21 Republican senators voiced concern on Wednesday about a plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, fearing a rush to consider the major legislation as their party's leaders prepare to unveil it.
* Patterson Companies announces animal health leadership transition