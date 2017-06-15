June 16 A2 Milk Company Ltd-

* ‍Company has determined it appropriate to further revise its full year outlook upwards​

* Revenue is now forecast to be approximately nz$545 million for 2017 financial year, an increase of approximately nz$20 million on previous update

* Marketing expenditure in second half is now expected to be approximately nz$10 million higher than first half of 2017 financial year