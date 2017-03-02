March 2 A2 Milk Company Ltd:

* Will acquire a shareholding in Synlait Milk Limited further strengthening current business relationship between two parties

* In acquiring this stake in synlait, A2mc has no plans to increase its shareholding beyond present level

* Deal for total consideration of about nz$47.9m

* A2mc will acquire, through a subsidiary, about 8.2% of fully paid ordinary shares in Synlait from Frieslandcampina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: