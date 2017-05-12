BRIEF-Neo Telemedia says Guangdong Bluesea Mobile Development and CNOOIT entered into JV agreement
* Guangdong Bluesea Mobile Development and China National Offshore Oil Information Technology enters jv cooperation framework agreement
May 12 A8 New Media
* Investment In Qingsong Fund III
* Agreed to invest RMB20 million to subscribe for approximately 3.23% interest in Qingsong Fund III in capacity of lp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Guangdong Bluesea Mobile Development and China National Offshore Oil Information Technology enters jv cooperation framework agreement
* Tegna announces definitive agreement to sell CareerBuilder to Apollo Global Management affiliated-funds and Ontario Teachers'
* Tribune Media Co - expects to receive $157 million in cash, retain an approximate 8 percent ownership stake in CareerBuilder on a fully-diluted basis