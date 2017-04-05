BRIEF-Taiji Computer says dividend payment date on June 21
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.18 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 20
April 5 A8 New Media Group Ltd:
* Liu Pun Leung will resign as an executive director
* Lin Qian will be appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.18 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 20
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp said it has sought an injunction that would stop Japan's Toshiba Corp from selling its NAND chip business, deepening a spat between the partners.