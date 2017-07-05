July 5 Aa Plc:

* Announces pricing of a single class of sub-class A6 fixed rate notes to be issued under issuer's multicurrency note programme

* Says issuer has priced 250 mln stg of new sub-class A6 fixed rate notes with an expected maturity of 31 July 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)