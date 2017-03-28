UPDATE 8-Oil sinks more than 3.5 pct on shock U.S. gasoline stocks build
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
March 28 Aa Plc
* Final results for the year ended 31 january 2017
* New business volumes grew 14%
* Ias 19 valuation of group's pension schemes was £395m at 31 january, significantly below july 2016 level of £622m
* We have proposed changes to our uk pension arrangements which would mitigate current and future liabilities whilst preserving benefits a defined benefit scheme
* We expect triennial review of uk schemes to conclude by end of june 2017
* A positive start to 2018 financial year
* Trading revenue 1 (£m) 940 925
* Trading ebitda 2 (£m) 403 402
* Trading ebitda margin 3 (%) 42.9 43.5
* Operating profit 4 (£m) 284 297
* Profit after tax 4 (£m) 74 (1)
* Dividends per share (p) 9.3 9.0 +3.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters on Wednesday.